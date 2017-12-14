Know your candidate: Lindiwe Sisulu

A poll run by Intelligent Insights in September placed ANC national executive member Lindiwe Sisulu as the leading female candidate to take over the reins as party leader from President Jacob Zuma.

Sisulu may have since then fallen behind her rival‚ former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ but things could still swing in her favour as the party gears up for its elective conference at the weekend.

"I'm standing [for ANC president] because I've come to a point where I've realised that we are at a crossroads‚ where we are just about to repeat what we had in Polokwane [the ANC national conference in 2007]‚" she said during a presidential town hall discussion‚ hosted by Radio 702's Karima Brown in October.

"We are going through a very difficult time within the ANC. The factions within the ANC are almost identical … to those we had in Polokwane and it is not good for the ANC‚ our democracy and the general public."