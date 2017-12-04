Wage negotiations begin for municipal workers

The SA Local Government Association has begun wage negotiations with unions representing workers in all municipalities across the country.

Salga is negotiating on behalf of all municipalities in the country at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council.

“The negotiations which are currently underway at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) are as a result of the main collective agreement signed in 2015 coming to an end in June 2018‚” Samwu said on Monday.