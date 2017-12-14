Ukhozi FM‚ one of South Africa’s biggest radio stations‚ has since Thursday morning not broadcast any news bulletins due to a strike at the SABC.

An SABC spokesperson denied that there were any disruptions at the station‚ but an employee who asked not to be named confirmed there had not been any broadcast of news bulletins on Thursday.

“The only people who are here at work are security guards. Everyone else is outside. I saw one person in the studio‚ who came in early this morning‚” she said.

According to its website‚ Ukhozi FM is one of the biggest radio stations on the planet and “the largest in Africa with its listenership in constant excess of 7.7 million over the past decade”.

Hannes du Buisson‚ a spokesperson for the Broadcasting‚ Electronic‚ Media and Allied Workers’ Union (Bemawu)‚ also confirmed the station’s new bulletins have not been covered at the station.

“They have been playing music since this morning. Everyone involved in compiling the news is on strike‚” he said.