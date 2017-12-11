Four labour unions representing workers at Wits University will approach the CCMA this week to file a wage dispute claim against the institution.

Workers affiliated to the Academic Staff Association of Wits University (Asawu)‚ Admin‚ Library and Technical Staff Association (ALTSA)‚ National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) are rejecting the proposed 6.8% salary increase.

Nehawu Wits acting secretary Tumisho Madihlaba said workers were demanding 8% and if the university failed to meet their request they would go on strike next year.

“Workers are rejecting the 6.8% increase. To them it’s very exploitative. They don’t want it and have given us a mandate to go to the CCMA to declare a dispute. We want the CCMA to grant us strike certificates so that we can force this management to respect labour laws and to respect unions that are representing workers within this environment‚” said Madihlaba.

Madihlaba said work would continue as normal at Wits but if the university did not change its position‚ workers would down tools in January.