The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has launched a blistering attack on Ace Magashule‚ describing him as the “Mugabe of the African National Congress”.

Magashule‚ who was re-elected as party chairperson in the Free State‚ at the weekend questioned Cosatu’s decision to support Cyril Ramaphosa as their candidate to be the next president of the party.

He also hinted that he could have his own people selected to lead Cosatu affiliates like Nehawu.

The union said it was disgusted by the “utterance made by the Mugabe of the African National Congress (ANC)‚ Ace Magashule‚ during the delivery of the political report of the ANC Free State 8th Provincial Congress on Sunday.”

Nehawu’s secretariat said it was absurd of Magashule to say that he could dictate to workers whom to elect.

“We view this as nothing but an insult to us as a union and Cosatu as our federation‚” the union said in a statement.