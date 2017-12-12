The African National Congress in Johannesburg has questioned the process followed in the appointment of the new chief of police in the city.

Just over a week ago‚ council approved a recommendation that David Tembe be the chief of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. The approval was given during a council meeting in which the opposition tabled a motion of no confidence against mayor Herman Mashaba and speaker Vasco da Gama.

ANC spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said the party was not opposed to Tembe being chief of police but the process that was followed before his name was approved by council.

“We have indicated that in the previous council meeting General [Eric] Gela was recommended as the chief of police. But later the process was suspended as council said he did not have enough experience on by-law enforcement and other qualifications‚” said Matongo.

“In the list in which General Gela was recommended to council‚ David Tembe was number five [in the order of preferred candidates]. What we are asking is: what happened to number two‚ number three and number four? We think that the DA-led coalition is flouting processes in order to satisfy certain political parties.”