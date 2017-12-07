SCOPA wanted answers from Bongo after it emerged last week that at Transnet alone‚ only seven percent of about 700 supply chain management employees had been vetted at the transport and logistics utility.

Fraser said there were a few reasons why a lot of officials were not vetted. "There have been challenges and the minister has indicated that the JSCI is engaging us on exactly how we are going to deal with the issue of vetting. Our responsibility is to not only look at supply management. We must ensure we vet all staff of organs of state‚" said Fraser.

He said in many instances state officials simply refused to be vetted.

"What has been a challenge within the democratic dispensation would have found that it has taken five years for security to adapt to its mandate. We would find that even in the National Intelligence Agency and probably SSA‚ you would have found that people were not vetted in the first five years.

“Vetting in the main till now has been done in a manual form which meant that it was labour intensive‚" said Fraser.