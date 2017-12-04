State capture has apartheid roots

South Africa remains a deeply unequal society battling the legacy of the evil apartheid system, and the persistence of corrupt networks that seek to ‘capture’ its democratically elected government (the ANC).

We should not fool ourselves into believing that large-scale government corruption only started with the rise to power of the ANC. The apartheid government pre-1994 left a “very operational design” for state capture.

The National Party government profited from economic crimes.

The difference between corruption and state capture is that corruption is a short-term endeavour.

State capture is a more attractive, sustained and structured form of corruption, with a longer life span. If likened to relationships, corruption would be a one-night stand, while state capture is like a marriage.

The looting that occurred during apartheid was extreme. The money-laundering network was one of the largest the world has ever seen.