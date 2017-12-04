The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said it will only communicate on the criminal case against President Jacob Zuma after a team led by the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions‚ Moipone Noko‚ has made its recommendation.

Last Thursday was the deadline for Zuma and the Democratic Alliance (DA) to make representations‚ if any‚ on whether the case against Zuma should continue.

This follows the courts setting aside the 2009 decision by then-acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP)‚ Mokotedi Mpshe‚ to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges.

Following the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment dismissing the NPA’s appeal in October‚ the NPA gave Zuma until November 30 to make representations.

It said Zuma’s further representations should relate only to issues not previously considered when Mpshe made his decision in 2009.

The DA was also given until November 30 to make any representations‚ if any. The DA is the party that went to court to review Mpshe’s decision.

The team led by Noko would consider all representations‚ and then make a recommendation to NDPP Shaun Abrahams.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku on Monday refused to shed light on whether or not Zuma has made representations to the prosecutors.

“We said as a team‚ we will not divulge whether or not we have received representations.

“The representations are communications between the NPA and the defence lawyers‚ and the defence has not waived its right to confidentiality‚” Mfaku said on Monday.

Mfaku also refused to state whether the Hawks had established whether the witnesses attached to the original indictment of December 2007 were still available.

“The investigating officer is liaising with the team led by the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions‚ which has been appointed to consider all representations that will be made.

“We will only communicate with the public after the team has made a recommendation‚” Mfaku said.

On Saturday‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that following the deadline‚ the NPA must announce the date of Zuma’s first court appearance.

“Like any charged criminal‚ Jacob Zuma must appear in court to have his charges formally put to him. I am calling on Shaun Abrahams to schedule this initial appearance to take place before Christmas this year‚” Maimane said.

Noko would be assisted by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Lungi Mahlati‚ senior deputy director of public prosecutions in Western Cape Billy Downer‚ a senior deputy director of public prosecutions‚ Raymond Mathunjwa‚ and Bloemfontein regional head Alinicia Coetzee.