Zuma gives increases to public office-bearers

Increases of between 4% and 5.5% are on the cards for public office-bearers‚ while traditional leaders will get extra.

The presidency said on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma had accepted the recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers for most officials.

The commission's recommendations are:

* 4% adjustment for Members of the National Executive and Deputy Ministers; Members of Parliament: From the position of the Speaker / the Chairperson of NCOP to House Chairperson; Members of Provincial Executive and the Speaker of the Provincial Legislature; All Judges.

* 4.5% adjustments for Members of National Parliament: From position of the Chief Whip: Majority Party to Member: National Assembly / Permanent Delegate: NCOP; Members of Provincial Legislature: From position of Deputy Speaker to Member of Provincial Legislature; Traditional Leadership: King/Queen.