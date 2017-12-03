Former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni has landed a top job in government that may put her back in the pilot’s seat at the airline‚ which suffered a string of scandals and searing financial losses under her watch‚ the Sunday Times reported.

It revealed that Myeni‚ a close friend of President Jacob Zuma‚ has been brought in from the cold with her appointment this week as special adviser to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.