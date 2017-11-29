Collapse of conference 'worries' President Jacob Zuma

President Jacob Zuma is concerned over the potential collapse of the ANC's conference next month, a meeting he held with provincial ANC secretaries and chairmen on Monday shows.

Zuma addressed the meeting convened at Luthuli House which was also attended by the seven presidential hopefuls.

According to two ANC leaders who attended the meeting, Zuma emphasised the need for unity and urged provincial leaders to rein in their delegates.

The elective conference is set to be a showdown between Zuma's preferred candidate and MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The race is set to go down to the wire, but insiders in the Ramaphosa camp have raised concern over the potential for Dlamini-Zuma backers to collapse the conference if it becomes clear that she has lost.

They claim this is what took place at the Eastern Cape conference, which descended into chaos in September.

The faction aligned to NDZ left the Eastern Cape gathering and then contested the outcome, pushing hard for it to be nullified at a special national executive committee meeting.