President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to make fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not face corruption charges.

Following a Supreme Court of Appeal decision‚ National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams gave Zuma until November 30 to make the representations. However‚ these cannot be the same as those he made when he was first facing the charges.

With two weeks to go until the ANC's elective conference‚ where Zuma's successor will be chosen‚ it is not clear as yet when the NPA will make the decision on whether to charge him.

The prosecuting authority in the last decade has been accused of protecting Zuma.