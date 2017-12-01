AN ANC MP has been accused of physically threatening a fellow female party MP during 3 sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday night.

While MPs were in the process of passing adjustments to the budget as proposed by the finance minister last month‚ it was alleged that controversial ANC MP Mervyn Dirks was threatening a woman ANC MP with physical violence.

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu has now referred the matter to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete for further investigation and possible action against Dirks.

The name of the alleged victim could not be ascertained by the time of publication.

Dirks‚ was also ejected from the House for literally showing the middle finger to opposition MPs after they reported the alleged physical altercation to national assembly house chair Cedric Frolic