The DA retains Mashaba as Mayor of Joburg
The DA has defeated a motion of no confidence in Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba brought by the ANC in the Johannesburg City Council.
Mashaba won by 140 votes against 121‚ retaining his position as mayor.
The victory was delivered by the support the DA received from the EFF on the night.
The ANC wanted Mashaba removed saying residents were receiving poor service delivery under his leadership.
Presenting the EFF argument‚ Musa Novela said Mashaba had done nothing but fight corruption.
“The primary responsibility of the city or municipality is to give the people quality service delivery.
“But we are compelled at the timing of this motion to ask the following question as the EFF.
“The borrowing of money by the City of Johannesburg has it happened for the first time under the leadership of Herman Mashaba? We ask again‚ did the billing crisis begin under the leadership of Herman Mashaba? We ask again‚ is it for the first time that the City of Johannesburg has under-collected in terms of revenue?
“The answer to these questions is a big no …There is an opportunistic element which is caused by denialism from those who have proposed this motion … Even the great Oliver Tambo is not going to save you today‚” said Novela.
The ANC also lost its motion of no confidence in council speaker Vasco da Gama by 140 to 120.