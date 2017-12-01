The DA has defeated a motion of no confidence in Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba brought by the ANC in the Johannesburg City Council.

Mashaba won by 140 votes against 121‚ retaining his position as mayor.

The victory was delivered by the support the DA received from the EFF on the night.

The ANC wanted Mashaba removed saying residents were receiving poor service delivery under his leadership.

Presenting the EFF argument‚ Musa Novela said Mashaba had done nothing but fight corruption.