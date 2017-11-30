Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in support of ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu after he was publicly attacked by a group of party MPs this week over a debate on state capture.

Speaking during a session with members of parliament's Press Gallery Association‚ Ramaphosa hit out at the group of MPs‚ seen as supporters of President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC presidential hopeful said action should be taken against the ANC MPs‚ who accused Mthembu of colluding with the DA on the scheduling of this week's state capture debate.

Ramaphosa‚ who is seen as one of the leading contenders to replace Zuma at the party's national conference scheduled for next month‚ said the MPs should have raised their concerns internally‚ rather than at a press conference.

The MPs are part of a group that recently arrived uninvited at the ANC headquarters in a failed mission to persuade party leaders to instruct parliament to abort its inquiry into state capture allegations.

Ramaphosa said the necessary party structures were dealing with the matter after Mthembu reported the group to party bosses.

"That is serious ill discipline. My view is that MPs who attacked their own chief whip in the most public way did show great ill discipline. If they have concerns about the chief whip‚ they should have raised it in the party‚" the deputy president said.

"They should have raised it with the chief whip himself. But the matter is being discussed. I take a very dim view on the manner this issue was raised. They came across‚ this is how it might be looked at and interpreted‚ that these people are in favour of state capture."