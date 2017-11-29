President Jacob Zuma‚ who once infamously mocked Malawi's national roads‚ plans to attend the official opening of a new road in Durban at the weekend.

Dumisani Makhaye Drive (Main Road 577) is in Clermont.

"The completion of the R1.3 billion road infrastructure project makes it the biggest road infrastructure development in the country in five years and epitomises government’s service delivery excellence‚" the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

For the first time‚ Zuma's office said‚ the road will connect the communities of Newlands‚ KwaMashu‚ Inanda‚ KwaDabeka‚ Clermont and Pinetown.

"Significantly‚ the road will also be a new‚ alternative route to the King Shaka International Airport for traffic coming from the Pietermaritzburg and Pinetown areas‚ which will now ease traffic congestion on the N2/N3 interchange.