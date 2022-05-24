Militants kill at least 50 in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno

At least 50 people were killed by militants on Sunday around the town of Rann in Nigeria's Borno state, in the country's northeastern tip near the border with Cameroon, witnesses told Reuters by phone on Monday.

Since 2009, Nigeria's northeast and Borno state in particular have been the centre of an insurgency led by the militant Islamist group Boko Haram. Millions have been displaced and some 350,000 people have died from attacks and the subsequent humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

Over time, Boko Haram has split with an active offshoot called Islamic State West Africa Province also claiming responsibility for attacks in the west African country.

Local residents blamed the latest attack on Boko Haram. Army spokesperson Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.