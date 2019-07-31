Africa

Islamic State says killed or wounded more than 40 Nigerian soldiers - Amaq

By Reuters - 31 July 2019 - 14:10
At the weekend at least 65 people were killed in Borno.
At the weekend at least 65 people were killed in Borno.
Image: zabelin/123rf

Islamic State said via its Amaq news agency that it killed or wounded more than 40 soldiers in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno in two separate attacks on Tuesday.

The group said militants attacked a military post in Baga and killed at least 15 soldiers before carrying out a second attack on an army barracks in the town of Benisheik, where they killed or wounded around 25 more.

Locals and military sources told Reuters there were clashes between insurgents and soldiers in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

10 years into jihadist rebellion, no reprieve for Nigeria's displaced

Maiduguri resident Ahmed Muhammed wanders through the rubble left behind as he recalls the outbreak of fighting in his city a decade ago that ...
News
4 days ago

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the number of people killed or injured in those clashes.

An army spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment.

More than 30,000 people have been killed in northeast Nigeria since 2009 in an Islamist insurgency.

At the weekend at least 65 people were killed in Borno, the birthplace of the insurgency, when militants targeted civilians travelling from a funeral.

Boko Haram kills two in Nigerian displaced camp

Two people were killed and several wounded when Boko Haram fighters raided a camp for people displaced by the jihadist conflict in northeast Nigeria, ...
News
5 days ago

Australian IS supporters jailed for Shiite mosque arson

Two men who set fire to a Melbourne mosque in an Islamic State-inspired attack intending to terrorise the Shiite Muslim community were jailed for 22 ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
'No one will kill the EFF' - The EFF celebrates its 6th Birthday
X