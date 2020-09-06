Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast

Nigeria's government plans to deliver humanitarian aid supplies by air to people in remote communities in parts of the northeast that have been ravaged by the decade-long Islamist insurgency spearheaded by Boko Haram.

The insurgency, which since 2009 has killed around 35,000 people and forced two million people to flee their homes, has spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Seven million people need some form of aid, the United Nations estimates.

Humanitarian affairs minister Sadiya Umar Farouk on Sunday told reporters in Maiduguri, capital of the conflict-ravaged Borno state, that Nigerian Air Force helicopters and planes would be used to drop food supplies and items such as blankets.

"There has been an issue of inaccessible areas where humanitarian workers cannot reach the people," she said at a news conference on Sunday. "Air drops are especially good for areas we cannot access by road," she added.