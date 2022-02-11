Africa

Death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar jumps to 111 - state agency

By Reuters - 11 February 2022 - 12:55
People stand next to a flooded area as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, on February 6 2022.
Image: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

The death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar jumped to 111 on Friday from 92 reported earlier this week, the state disaster relief agency said.

The cyclone hit the Indian Ocean island late on Saturday, slamming the southeastern coastline before receding late on Sunday.

The disaster relief agency said that of the deaths, 87 had occurred in one area, the Ikongo district in southeast Madagascar. It said earlier this week it was still collecting details about what had happened in Ikongo.

Batsirai was Madagascar's second destructive storm in two weeks, after Cyclone Ana killed 55 people and displaced 130,000 in a different area of the country, further north.

The island nation, with a population of nearly 30 million, was already struggling with food shortages in the south, a consequence of a severe and prolonged drought.

‘It’s as if we had been bombed’: Cyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroys homes and cuts power

A cyclone killed at least 10 people in southeastern Madagascar, the second to hit the Indian Ocean island in two weeks, triggering floods, bringing ...
News
4 days ago

KZN pummelled by storms — cyclone Batsirai will extend weather warning when it hits next week

Disaster management teams are on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal after the SA Weather Service issued a warning for severe storms.
News
1 week ago

