SA in no imminent danger from cyclone Batsirai, says weather service, but Madagascar won't be as lucky

SA is in no immediate danger from Batsirai, a tropical cyclone now affecting the southern Indian Ocean.

Batsirai is the second significant named system of the 2021/2022 season. The first, Ana, made landfall last week and killed at least 86 people across southern and eastern Africa. Recovery operations are ongoing.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said on Tuesday afternoon that Batsirai had sustained winds of about 140km/h and was moving slowly southwest at 18.5km/h.

The service cautioned that despite significant advances in numeric weather prediction and supercomputing, it is not yet possible to accurately determine whether Batsirai will eventually affect SA, either directly or indirectly.

Latest forecasts by tropical cyclone advisory La Reunion, on Reunion island, suggests that Batsirai should pass north of Mauritius and Reunion in the next few days. Rain bands around the periphery of Batsirai could affect the islands.