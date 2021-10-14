South Africa

Voicenote about 'tropical storm' is fake news, warns weather service

14 October 2021 - 15:58
There is a probability of heavy rain and possible flooding in parts of the province.
There is a probability of heavy rain and possible flooding in parts of the province.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

A voicenote warning South Africans about potentially dangerous weather is fake and people should stop circulating it.

This was the warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws), which on Thursday cautioned people against believing the voicenote that has been circulating on social media making claims of extreme conditions relating to tropical cyclones.

The voicenote is in isiZulu and was mostly circulated on WhatsApp on Thursday.

“The message is an adaptation of an old historic interview with Saws, dating back to the period earlier this year when tropical Cyclone Eloise affected Southern Africa. 

“We would like to distance ourselves from this hoax message, which is completely misleading and unfounded. The public is requested to refrain from further circulating the message, and also correct those who still do so,” said Saws.

The service has urged the public to only access weather information and weather warnings from reputable sources.

“In this regard, the Saws Act provides the mandate for Saws to be the single and authoritative source of weather warnings in SA.”

TimesLIVE

Mpumalanga flood victims claim to have been abandoned at school hostel

About nine destitute families whose houses were washed away when cyclone Eloise hit parts of Mpumalanga earlier this year have been left in a ...
News
1 week ago

Mozambique to be hit by another tropical storm

A tropical storm likely to intensify into a cyclone is approaching Mozambique, South Africa's Weather Services (SAWS) said on Wednesday, battering an ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling