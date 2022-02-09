Radio journalist attacked in Guinea-Bissau after failed coup

A journalist in Guinea-Bissau was attacked at home by men with AK-47 rifles on Tuesday night, a day after the radio station where he works was ransacked, said a witness and a colleague.

The attacks came a week after an assault on a government compound where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was leading a cabinet meeting. The government said the raid was a failed coup attempt that could have been linked to drug trafficking.

It is not clear if the incidents involving Radio Capital are linked to the assault on the compound, but they have unnerved people in Guinea-Bissau, where tensions between Embalo and members of his governing coalition have been rising.

Radio Capital is often critical of Embalo's government and hosts a daily call-in show where people had questioned the official version of the Feb. 1 attack.

Attackers threw tear gas canisters and shot at the home of Radio Capital journalist Rui Landim for about 15 minutes, leaving bullet holes across the facade, his neighbour Felix Malou told Reuters. Landim was not injured.

Malou said the attackers wore the uniforms of state security forces, but Reuters was not able to confirm this. A government spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Souleymane Seydi, a journalist from Radio Capital, confirmed the attack. He said Landim had received anonymous death threats on several occasions.