Heavy gunfire heard at military camp in Burkina Faso capital

Heavy gunfire rang out from the main military camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou early on Sunday morning, a Reuters reporter said.

The gunfire at the Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army's general staff and a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt, began at least as early as 5:00am (0500 GMT) and could still be heard as of 7:30.

A Reuters reporter saw soldiers firing into the air in the camp.

A government spokesperson said he also heard gunfire and was seeking information.

Governments in West and Central Africa are on high alert for coups after successful putsches over the past 18 months in Mali and Guinea. The military also took over in Chad last year after President Idriss Deby died on the battlefield.

Burkinabe authorities arrested a dozen soldiers earlier this month on suspicion of conspiring against the government.

The arrests followed a shake-up within the army's leadership in December, which some analysts saw as an effort by President Roch Kabore to shore up his support within the military.