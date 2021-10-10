Son of India govt minister arrested, accused of killing farmers

Ashish Mishra, son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested on accusations he ran over and killed four protesting farmers last week, a senior police official said.

The farmers, killed on Oct. 3 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, were part of India's longest-running agricultural protest, opposing laws they fear will reduce guaranteed minimum prices for their crops.

Police arrested Mishra late on Saturday after questioning him for more than 10 hours, said Deputy Inspector General Upendra Agarwal, who is heading the probe. Mishra had not responded to a police summons on Friday.

"We are taking Ashish Mishra in custody. He was not cooperating in the investigation," Agarwal said.

Mishra's lawyer and father could not be reached for comment.

Farmers say the car that crashed into the protesters, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the state's capital Lucknow, was owned by the son of the junior home minister.