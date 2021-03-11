Nigeria provisionally awards tenders to develop 57 marginal oilfields

Nigeria's petroleum regulator has provisionally awarded tenders to develop 57 of its marginal oilfields, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, which could net the government $500 million in signature bonuses.

Provisional award letters, sent last week by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), requested payment within 45 days in order to secure the awards.

A DPR spokesman did not immediately return a call, email or text messages seeking comment.

Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks typically developed by indigenous companies. Nigeria is looking to production from the fields to bolster state finances and increase local participation in the oil sector, which provides the bulk of the country's foreign exchange.

While local companies have become increasingly important to the industry, it remains dominated by international oil majors.

The 57 fields in the current auction, which was launched last June, are part of the first marginal field round in nearly 20 years.