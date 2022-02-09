No witnesses to back Gqeberha man's R750,000 RAF claim

A Gqeberha man will be brought before court next month after the Hawks uncovered his alleged scheme to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit (Hawks) Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said they started investigating the 50-year-old suspect in March last year.

She said the suspect allegedly claimed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident on August 26 2012, near Maqanda Street in Kwazakhele.

He subsequently approached a group of attorneys and submitted the alleged fraudulent claim, for injuries sustained during the accident, to the RAF on January 28 2014.

He was claiming damages to the value of R750,000.

“However, the witnesses he brought forward never agreed that the suspect was involved in a car accident.​ In principle, according to them, the accident never took place,” Mgolodela said.

The matter was reported to the Gqeberha branch of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks for probing in March 2021.

The investigation culminated in the suspect being summonsed to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on March 9.

HeraldLIVE