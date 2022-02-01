Ethiopian Airlines to fly 737 MAX with passengers for first time since deadly crash

Ethiopian Airlines is due to resume flying the Boeing 737 MAX plane on Tuesday, but opinions are divided on the airline's first flight using the model since a crash nearly three years ago forced regulators to ground the fleet globally.

In March 2019 a flight to Nairobi crashed in a field six minutes after take-off from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa killing all 157 passengers and crew. The accident followed another incident five months earlier, when the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.

The accidents exposed a problem with a system on the plane, and the model was grounded worldwide, costing Boeing some $20 billion and triggering court cases that exposed shortcomings with the certification process.

The airline will fly a demonstration flight around Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, and return to Addis Ababa with journalists, diplomats and officials on-board, the airline said.

Some relatives of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash were angered by the decision to resume flying the 737 MAX.