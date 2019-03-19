Real tragedy of Ethiopian Airlines crash

The tragic crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane last Sunday, killing all 157 passengers on board flight ET302, has highlighted the importance of Ethiopia in Africa's political economy and its place in the world economy.

Rapidly growing at an annual GDP growth rate of between 8% and 10%, with the country forecast to turn into a middle- income nation by 2025, Ethiopia is constantly pushing the envelope as a global economic player.

This locates the award-winning Ethiopian Airlines at a greater risk of consuming high-end, innovative ideas and new products in its strategic bid to hold on to a competitive market.

The diversity of the passenger list on flight ET302 further affirms its strategic ambitions to position Ethiopian Airlines as Africa's premium interconnecting carrier in a cutting edge aviation industry.

Ethiopia's pioneering spirit is not new. Its universal appeal is perhaps found in its historical uprightness, envious economic model and moral righteous location as the spiritual centre of Africa's political economies.

Even greater is its universal symbolism in the pan-African political discourse, religion, arts and culture, and anthropology within the African Union (AU).

Situated on the Nubian belt along the fertile Nile River, Ethiopia gave the world its oldest civilisation, tracing its heritage back to the Ethiopian Empire of Queen Sheba and later Emperor Haile Selassie, with Addis Ababa (new flower) as its capital.

It is perhaps the legacy of Haile Selassie that is associated with Ethiopia for his revolutionary influence in building a pan-Africanist movement for the independence of African countries by hosting the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), forerunner to the AU, and making Addis Ababa the political epicentre of all African liberation wars.