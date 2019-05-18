World

Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets

By Reuters - 18 May 2019 - 10:46
An Ethiopian police officer walks past debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, which killed all 157 people on board.
An Ethiopian police officer walks past debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, which killed all 157 people on board.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Boeing Co has made corrections to simulator software that mimics the flying experience of its 737 MAX jets, which were involved in two fatal crashes, and the company has provided additional information to device operators, a spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman, Gordon Johndroe, said the changes will ensure that the simulator experience is representative across different flight conditions and will improve the simulation of force loads on the manual trim wheel that helps control the airplane.

The comments came after the New York Times on Friday reported that Boeing recently discovered that the flight simulators airlines use to train pilots could not adequately replicate conditions that played a role in the 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing knew of 737 MAX safety system glitch year before deadly crash

Boeing engineers identified a fault with a pilot warning system on its 737 MAX aircraft in 2017, a year before the deadly Lion Air crash, the company ...
News
1 week ago

"Boeing is working closely with the device manufacturers and regulators on these changes and improvements, and to ensure that customer training is not disrupted," Johndroe said.

Although the simulators are not built by Boeing, the planemaker does provide the underlying information on which they are designed and built, the New York Times said.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board just five months after a similar crash of a Lion Air flight of a 737 MAX killed 189 people.

On Thursday, Boeing said it had completed a software update for its 737 MAX jets and that is also submitting a plan on pilot training to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. 

How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX

Minutes after take-off, the pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX were caught in a bad situation.
News
1 month ago

Ethiopian Airlines crash report is ready: foreign ministry

A preliminary report into the crash of a Boeing 737 Max in which 157 people died will be ready on Monday, the Ethiopian foreign ministry said.
News
1 month ago

Confusion, grief as hunt for remains from Ethiopia crash halted

Confusion, grief as hunt for remains from Ethiopia crash halted
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X