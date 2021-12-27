We 'strongly' urge Somalia leaders to de-escalate tensions - U.S. Embassy

Somalia's president said on Monday he had suspended the prime minister for suspected corruption in the latest power struggle distracting the government from an Islamist insurgency, prompting the United States to call for calm.

The move amounted to an "indirect coup" by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, assistant information minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was not immediately available for comment. Government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu said the president's action was unconstitutional and that Roble would continue with his duties.

The U.S. Embassy urged de-escalation from both sides in the Horn of Africa country.

"We strongly urge Somalia’s leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions and avoid violence," it said on Twitter.

Mohamed accused Roble of stealing land owned by the Somali National Army and of interfering with a defence ministry investigation.

It is the latest round in a long-running dispute between the two leaders that analysts say serves as a distraction from the government's fight against al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab.

Mohamed also said he had also removed the commander of marine forces, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, from office while a similar investigation was being carried out.

Dirir was not immediately available for comment.