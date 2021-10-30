Zambia mourns McLean Kabwe, last member of team that toured SA in 1959

African football is in mourning: Zambian football legend McLean Kabwe, the last survivor of the black Copperbelt team that toured Johannesburg in 1959 at the request of the Bantu FA, died from heart complications in hospital in Mufulira on Thursday night.

Kabwe passed away in Mufulira’s Ronald Ross Hospital aged 87.

Kabwe was an unheralded star of the tour, who marshalled the defence from the centre allowing the attacking stars to shine.

Few countries and footballers are remembered as fondly by South Africans for their solidarity during the darkest days of apartheid as Zambians.

Only a much older generation, though, might recall the black Copperbelt maestros of the then-Northern Rhodesia who were invited by Johannesburg’s Bantu Football Association in 1959 to tour SA. They featured some of Zambia’s greats, including a young Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu, and thrilled spectators.

Banned from expressing their opinions about the shameful racism they encountered, these players became the heart and soul of Zambian football’s involvement in the liberation movement — an era where predominantly black footballers took on white supremacy and colonialism in their country.

Zambia’s first republican president, the late Kenneth Kaunda, opened the country to SA’s liberation struggle. The contribution of the “liberation footballers” should not be underestimated.