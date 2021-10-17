Kaizer Chiefs mourning the death of former player Lucky Maselesele

Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the death of former player Lucky Maselesele, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Tsutsumani in Alexandra, Johannesburg, this week.

Two suspects were arrested for the murder after the 41-year-old former Chiefs and Maritzburg United soccer player was accused of stealing electrical cables.

Chiefs expressed their sadness at the news of his death.

“Born in Alexandra township on March 8 1980, Lucky was a product of the School of Excellence before being spotted and joining Amakhosi in 1999,” Chiefs said in a statement on Sunday.

“He made his debut for Chiefs in a 2-1 home win over African Wanderers, appearing as a substitute one day after Chiefs’ 30th anniversary on January 8 2000. He was 19 years old at the time.

“He featured in 12 games in his first season with Chiefs in the 1999-00 season. His first goal came on the final day of the season in a 2-1 loss to SuperSport United on June 17 2000.

“He won the BOB Save Super Bowl trophy with Chiefs in 1999-00 and featured in the Last 32 and Last 16 wins over Cape Town City and Hellenic.

“He also took part in Chiefs’ triumph of the 2001-02 BP Top 8 and Coca-Cola Cup campaigns.

“His last appearance for the Glamour Boys was a league game away to Santos on January 20 2003, which was a 0-0 away draw.

“In total, he played 44 times for Chiefs and contributed with 11 goals between 1999 and 2003.

“He also had loan spells at Manning Rangers during his time with Chiefs.

“After leaving Chiefs, he went to play for several other teams in the PSL.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the Maselesele family during this difficult period.

“We would also like to thank them for the support they gave him by letting Lucky showcase his talent to Amakhosi and SA football in general.”

Police are continuing with their investigation and after the suspects were charged with murder, one of them appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court this week.