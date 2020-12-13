SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.

Details are still sketchy at the moment but the accident happened near Kempton Park and it is not clear if the 25-year-old was driving alone at the time of the crash.

Sundowns said in a statement sent to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that they would issue a more detailed statement during the course of the day on Sunday after speaking the family.

"We have become aware of certain media reports concerning Motjeka Madisha and will make an announcement in due course‚" the club said.

However SA Football Players Union (Safpu) confirmed the news, taking to Twitter to extend their condolences.

“We are heartbroken. The Masandawana defender passed away in a car accident in Johannesburg in the early hours of this morning. Our condolences to his family, friends and football fraternity,’’ read Safpu’s tweet.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng referred all queries to William Ntladi of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services, who was not immediately available for comment.

Madisha's death comes just weeks after former Sundowns team-mate Anele Ngcongca's fatal car crash last month.