Chitalu won all five domestic trophies available for Warriors in 1972. He set two African Cup of Champions Clubs (the predecessor to the Caf Champions League) records against Lesotho’s then champions‚ Majantja – the most in a tie (nine) and the most in a match (seven). The latter‚ while being man-marked‚ sometimes by three players‚ still stands almost 50 years later. Chitalu thrived on being marked.

Chitalu set two World Records in 1972 – the single season total of 107‚ and the calendar year total of 116.

Astonishingly Chitalu’s 107 was set in just 309 days and still beat the calendar year totals of West German great Gerd Müller‚ 85‚ which Messi’s 91 broke in 2012.

Chitalu‚ then coach of Zambia‚ died on World Cup duty in the Gabon Plane Crash in April 1993. He was just 45 years old.

Odegbami has called for Caf to posthumously recognise the feats of Chitalu in 1972. At the time the African Player of the Year award was bestowed by France Football magazine.

“France Football actually did a shoddy job of the process at the time‚ but the continent was not well connected by the media as it is today‚” Odegbami said.

“Travel was difficult and monitoring of matches was extremely limited.

“Despite these‚ Caf can still do something about the injustice done to Chitalu and Zambia‚ by recognising and posthumously decorating him with some kind of legendary status award and acknowledging his goal-scoring records.