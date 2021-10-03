Africa

Egypt "selected as nominee" to host COP27 climate talks - US envoy Kerry

By Stephen Jewkes - 03 October 2021 - 11:00
Last month Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially declared his country's interest in hosting the COP27 summit.
Last month Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially declared his country's interest in hosting the COP27 summit.
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

US Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt had already been selected as the nominee to host the COP27 UN climate conference due to take place next year.

Each year, a country representing a different region of the world takes over the presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the meeting tends to be hosted in that country.

Last month Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially declared his country's interest in hosting the COP27 summit.

This year's COP26 edition is due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Reuters

Libya's proposed election is a moment of danger in push for peace

Libya's best chance of peace in years is at risk of unravelling as factions tussle over looming national elections that were envisaged as a way to ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling