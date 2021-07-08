Tunisia pushing UN action on Ethiopia dam, Ethiopia opposed

Tunisia has proposed the UN Security Council push for a binding agreement between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the operation of a giant hydropower dam within six months, according to a draft resolution on Wednesday.

Tunisia circulated the draft text to the 15-member Security Council ahead of a council meeting on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Thursday, though it was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote.

A senior Ethiopian diplomat in New York told Reuters the draft resolution would "effectively scuttle" an African Union-led mediation process between the three countries, and Ethiopia was working to make sure that it would not be adopted.

"Africa is watching and watching closely because the precedence is huge to bear and disrupts African Unity," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity. "Ethiopia does not believe the matter falls within the purview of the council."

Tunisia's UN mission did not respond to a request for comment.