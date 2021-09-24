Libya's proposed election is a moment of danger in push for peace

Libya's best chance of peace in years is at risk of unravelling as factions tussle over looming national elections that were envisaged as a way to end a decade of chaotic division.

As a cast of factional leaders position themselves for a presidential run, many Libyans are bracing for a return to violence whether the vote goes ahead as planned on Dec. 24 or not.

Already, the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar has paved the way for a campaign by handing his duties to an acolyte, while Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the former dictator, has indicated he may run too.

"The election process is heading towards disaster however things turn out," said Wolfram Lacher, a Libya researcher at SWP in Berlin.

"Even in the best case in which there isn't a widespread boycott or violence, there's a big risk that the losers won't recognise the results," he said.

Not everybody agrees with that assessment. Many believe that whatever the risks, elections are the only way to turn the page on endless disputes among the established powers and confer legitimacy on rulers.

The United Nations and major foreign powers are all pushing for the elections to go ahead, saying most Libyans want the vote, and inside Libya all major factions are publicly demanding it takes place, whatever their private stance.

But as the Dec. 24 date set by a U.N. peace process last year approaches, the dangers appear to be mounting.

Libya has enjoyed little stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, and was split after 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.

The U.N. process has installed a transitional unity government as well as demanding elections for a new president and parliament to resolve the crisis.

However the legal basis for the elections is bitterly disputed, meaning that if it goes ahead without consensus on the rules, large parts of the country may refuse to take part or will reject any results they dislike.