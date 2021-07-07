Hundreds of Ghana opposition supporters march in protest at killings

Hundreds of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Ghana's capital Accra on Tuesday morning, demonstrating against what they described as rising insecurity and lawlessness since President Nana Akufo-Addo came to power in 2017.

Wearing mostly red or black, the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) danced through the streets with signs such as “You tweeted for George Floyd... Ghanaians have died, speak up!".

Accompanied by the honking of motorcycles and music blasting from pickup trucks, the group delivered a petition to the offices of the president and the speaker of parliament.

The marchers pointed to a string of high-profile killings across the country.

“The recent killings in the city have put fear in us. We are afraid to go out at night for fear of being killed,” said Kingsley Boateng, a 40-year-old mechanic.