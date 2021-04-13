Twitter is hiring for its new Africa HQ
Microblogging and social networking giant is setting up an office in Ghana
Twitter is setting up an office in Ghana and is looking to hire 11 locals, according to a blog statement.
“Twitter’s mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it.
“To do this, we need to make it easier for everyone to join in and provide more relevant experiences for people across the world,” the microblogging and social networking service said.
“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana,” it added.
🇬🇭 Twitter is now present on the continent.— jack (@jack) April 12, 2021
Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg
The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana https://t.co/HdCqFgXK0x— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021
The news comes almost 18 months after CEO Jack Dorsey’s visit with his Twitter team to Africa for the first time in November 2019.
Headed to Africa for all of November! Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Going to spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs, including @betelhem_dessie @noelkudu @GETNETASEFFA! pic.twitter.com/PcLCw8LZwr— jack (@jack) October 4, 2019
He visited Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and SA, where he met with industry leaders and tech stakeholders on matters concerning Twitter and bitcoin.
Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/9VqgbhCXWd— jack (@jack) November 27, 2019
Dorsey said he is committed to not just investing in local talent but also in local communities and the social fabric that supports them.
“We have already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana.
“As part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving,” he said.
Here are some of the reactions to the news:
It’s a big win for Ghana. Thanks @jack and thanks to all the millions of twitter users in Ghana for making this possible. #TwitterInGhana #idey4u— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) April 12, 2021
Well @Jack, as we say in Ghana, AKWAABA -- meaning welcome!— Ghana Embassy, Washington DC (@GhanaEmbassy_DC) April 12, 2021
Ghana is proud to play host for the presence of @Twitter in #Africa and we look forward with excitement to the endless future possibilities!
cc: #TwitterGhana https://t.co/OYFcSqteMA
Throwback to when @jack and his team were in Cape Coast, Ghana enjoying the beach, Cape Coast castle and the kakum canopy walkway - 2019. @jack may consider setting up the office in Cape Coast. #TwitterInGhana Mahama pic.twitter.com/gZ5OYwqFCX— Cape Coast Oguaa (@CapeCoastOguaa) April 12, 2021
