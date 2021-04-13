Twitter is hiring for its new Africa HQ

Twitter is setting up an office in Ghana and is looking to hire 11 locals, according to a blog statement.

“Twitter’s mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it.

“To do this, we need to make it easier for everyone to join in and provide more relevant experiences for people across the world,” the microblogging and social networking service said.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana,” it added.