Child kidnapping used as warfare tactic in Mozambique, aid groups say

Armed groups in Mozambique are increasingly kidnapping children as a warfare tactic, putting victims at risk of sexual violence, early marriage and being used as fighters in the country's worsening conflict, aid groups said on Wednesday.

At least 51 children have been abducted over the past year in violence that has killed thousands and displaced many more in a northern region torn by an Islamist insurgency, but aid workers said the true number of kidnappings could be much higher.

“Abducting a child constitutes one of the six grave violations against children in times of conflict, as defined by the United Nations (UN),” said Chance Briggs, Mozambique country director for the charity Save the Children.

“The experience of being abducted can have an immediate and lasting impact and consequences for boys and girls including death, sexual violence, exploitation and abuse,” Briggs told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in e-mailed comments.

In more than 20 conflict-plagued countries around the world, tens of thousands of children are forced to become child soldiers by armed forces, exposing them to extreme levels of violence, according to the UN.

Insecurity linked to the insurgency that flared in the southern African country in 2017 has driven more than 700,000 people from their homes, with at least half of those displaced estimated to be minors, Save the Children said.

By analysing data from the crisis mapping organisation Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (Acled), the charity identified at least 51 confirmed cases of child abductions over the past year.

It warned, however, that there could be many more as cases often go unreported.

Kidnapping victims are frequently exposed to further trauma such as witnessing beheadings or seeing their homes being set alight, the charity said.