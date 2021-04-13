Zimbabwean man killed in Mozambique was beheaded: Zim government

Nyasha Mugwagwa, 38, a Zimbabwean man who died during terror attacks in Palma, Mozambique, is one of the 12 people who were beheaded, the Zimbabwean government says.

Initially the Mozambican army said they would send a team to identify the bodies of the 12 victims who were all foreigners.

The bodies were found near the Amarula Hotel where many expatriates took refuge for days during the attacks and tried to escape in a convoy of cars which ran into an ambush on March 26.