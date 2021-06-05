Africa

Nigerian telecoms firms suspend Twitter access

By Reuters - 05 June 2021 - 12:46
ALTON said telecoms companies have complied with NCC's directive, based on national interest.
ALTON said telecoms companies have complied with NCC's directive, based on national interest.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nigerian telecoms firms have shut down access to Twitter after a regulatory directive, an industry body said on Saturday, a day after the government said it would suspend the U.S. social media giant indefinitely.

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists in the West African country.

"We, the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) wish to confirm that our members have received formal instructions from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to suspend access to Twitter," it said.

ALTON said telecoms companies have complied with NCC's directive, based on national interest. It said the association will engage with authorities and stakeholders and act as directed further.

"As an industry, we endorse the position of the United Nations that the rights held by people offline must also be protected online," ALTON said.

Nigeria says it suspends Twitter days after president's post removed

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the social media giant removed a post from President ...
News
5 hours ago

Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customise app

Twitter Blue will let paying users edit their tweets during a 'window' before posting and change the colour theme of their app.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...