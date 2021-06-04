News

Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customise app

By Reuters - 04 June 2021 - 10:36
Twitter Blue will let paying users edit their tweets during a 'window' before posting and change the colour theme of their app. File photo.
Twitter Blue will let paying users edit their tweets during a 'window' before posting and change the colour theme of their app. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Twitter Inc said it will roll out a new subscription product initially in Australia and Canada called Twitter Blue, which will let paying users edit their tweets before posting and change the colour theme of their app.

Details of the feature were first uncovered last month by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is well-known in the tech industry for reverse engineering apps and discovering new features before they are officially launched.

Twitter Blue is the social media company's first subscription offering, and a significant move as it works to gain a new consistent source of revenue and expand beyond its core business of selling advertising on the platform.

Avid Twitter users, who for years have demanded an “edit” button to fix typos in their tweets, will now be able to set a timer of up to 30 seconds, giving them a window to click an “undo” button and edit tweets before they are posted.

The new feature will also let users organise their saved tweets into bookmark folders, so they can easily find content later.

Long threads of multiple tweets will be easier to read through a new “reader mode” on the service, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 (about R40) or A$4.49 (about R48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively.

The service will cost $2.99 (R40) per month in the US according to app details in Apple's App Store.

Information regulator consulting lawyers over new WhatsApp policy

The Information Regulator SA is seeking legal advice after writing to WhatsApp LLC to ask it to revise the privacy policy in SA to the standard used ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...