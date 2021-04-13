'Covid is a wake-up call': Black entrepreneurs aim to level playing field

Unable to get a bank loan when she moved from Nigeria to the United States, Abbey Wemimo's mother was forced to borrow money at a 400% interest rate and pawn her wedding ring to pay his college fees.

Today, 12 years on, Wemimo runs a fintech company which aims to tackle the yawning racial wealth gap in the United States - a divide exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We set up our company because we believe that where you come from, the colour of your skin and your financial identity, or credit score, should not determine where you end up in life in the wealthiest nation on earth," Wemimo said.

"The pandemic is a wake-up call. It gives us a great opportunity to level the playing field," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

His company Esusu, co-founded with business partner Samir Goel, is a social enterprise – a business that aims to help change the world for the better.

On Tuesday, social entrepreneurs and funders gather online for the Skoll World Forum, an annual global conference exploring innovative solutions towards building a fairer future that comes after more than a year of societal and economic chaos.

Esusu's aim is to help people on low incomes gain a credit score, allowing them to access the U.S. financial system and escape crippling debt cycles.

It does this by partnering with landlords and public housing authorities to capture tenants' rental payment data which it sends to major credit bureaus.

Some 45 million Americans have no recognised credit score, according to government data, blocking them from accessing bank loans or mortgages, and limiting employment and housing options.

Wemimo said someone forced to rely on payday lenders could rack up $250,000 in interest payments over a lifetime.

Nearly 80% of Esusu users are Black or ethnic minorities.