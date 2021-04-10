Two killed during anti-U.N. protests in eastern Congo protests, officials say

At least two people were killed during violent protests on Friday against the United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said.

Troops attached to the U.N. mission, known as MONUSCO, killed one person during a protest in the rural area of Oicha, its mayor Nicolas Kikuku told Reuters.

"They (the protesters) set fire to two bridges that lead to the (peacekeepers') base," Kikuku said. "The MONUSCO peacekeepers did not accept that and opened fire directly on the demonstrators."

Rosette Kavula, the deputy administrator of Beni territory, where Oicha is located, and Philippe Bonane, a local activist, also said peacekeepers had killed a protester.

The incident came after days of protests in several eastern Congo cities by young people angered over the 12,000-strong U.N. mission’s failure to prevent a wave of civilian killings by armed groups.