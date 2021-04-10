Africa

Dozens burned alive in Congo bus crash

By Hereward Holland - 10 April 2021 - 09:44
Videos shared on social media showed the vehicle on its side, its undercarriage burning and fruit spilled across the road.
Videos shared on social media showed the vehicle on its side, its undercarriage burning and fruit spilled across the road.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

About 40 passengers were burned alive when a bus overturned and caught fire in western Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred near the village of Kiwawa, a six-hour drive east of the capital Kinshasa, Kwilu province governor Willy Itshundala said.

"Almost nothing can be recovered," Itshundala told Reuters by telephone. "Out of 31 survivors, nine are seriously injured."

Videos shared on social media showed the vehicle on its side, its undercarriage burning and fruit spilled across the road. Reuters was not able to verify the footage.

Reuters

Measles resurgent in Congo eight months after epidemic declared over

Congo's response to the measles epidemic has been hobbled by a health service suffering from decades of underfunding, mismanagement and war, as well ...
News
1 week ago

U.S. CDC adopts rules for DRC, Guinea travelers over Ebola concerns

The CDC has issued new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or Guinea ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X