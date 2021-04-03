Measles resurgent in Congo eight months after epidemic declared over

A new measles outbreak has flared up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo just eight months after authorities declared an end to the worst known outbreak in the country's history, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said.

More than 13,000 cases of measles have been recorded in the country since January 1, the medical charity said, despite vaccination campaigns that have targeted millions of children across the country's remote jungle areas in the last two years.

The vaccine drive greatly reduced the number of patients, but failed to cut the chain of transmission, MSF said in a statement on Thursday.

Congo's response to the epidemic has been hobbled by a health service suffering from decades of underfunding, mismanagement and war, as well as an Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

The country has also had to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 28,000 people testing positive and 745 dying, according to figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control.