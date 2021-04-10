Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant

Town planner Tommy Brümmer has condemned the plans of an American businessman to change his Cape Town guest house into a restaurant on the road which runs alongside Bloubergstrand’s pristine coastline.

This is the latest salvo in the saga between On the Rocks owner, advocate Andre Bezuidenhout, and US citizen Jerry Finley, who wants to change his Pinard guest house into the Lighthouse Café and a restaurant.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE reported last month that an urgent application was brought by Purple Plum Properties and Seascapes on the Rocks, owners of the On the Rocks restaurant, to stop Finley from: